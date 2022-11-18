London, UK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses are almost always focusing on attracting new customers, which can sometimes result in neglecting customer loyalty.

However, acquiring new customers can cost more than retaining existing ones, so businesses should be making an effort to increase customer trust and retention to boost revenue.

Increasing customer loyalty ensures people come back to your business for more products, or to re-use your services. Existing customers who are familiar with your business and trust your brand will naturally feel more comfortable exploring your products or services and spend more.

Digital marketing can help improve customer loyalty and retention in many ways, while also attracting new leads and turning them into long-term customers.

For this reason, digital marketing experts at The Brains have put a resource together explaining why making customer loyalty a chore KPI for your business is crucial.

You can read the full post here.

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, offering technical SEO, link building, SEO audits and SEO copywriting and other SEO services, providing unbeatable ROI and results.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-brains-reveal-5-ways-to-improve-customer-loyalty-with-marketing/