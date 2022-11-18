Fire Extinguisher Market Trends and ForecastThe fire extinguisher market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Extinguisher Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362873/?utm_source=GNW



Fire Extinguisher Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the fire extinguisher market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, residential, commercial, and transportation industries. The fire extinguisher market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing fire incidents, stringent fire safety norms, and growth in the construction industry.



Emerging Trends in the Fire Extinguisher Market

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include sound based fire extinguisher.



Fire Extinguisher Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global fire extinguisher market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Fire Extinguisher Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Dry Chemical and Powder

• Carbon Dioxide

• Water Based

• Foam Based

• Others



Fire Extinguisher Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Transport

• Forest

• Others



Fire Extinguisher Market by Region [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Fire Extinguisher Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fire extinguisher companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fire extinguisher companies profiled in this report includes.

• Amerex

• United Technology Corporation

• Tyco Fire Protection Products

• Britannia Fire

• First Trace

• Minimax

• Fike Corporation

• JL Industries

• Ceasefire

• Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

Fire Extinguisher Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that industrial will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies, increasing demand of fire extinguishers in oil & gas, mining, and chemical industries, and strict fire safety regulation.

• Dry chemical and powder based extinguishers will remain the largest market as these extinguishers are suitable for Class A, B, and C fire type

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by rapid industrialization, growing residential and commercial construction, and stringency in government regulation towards fire safety.

Features of Fire Extinguisher Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fire extinguisher market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and end use industry

• Regional Analysis: Fire extinguisher market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, and regions for the fire extinguisher market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire extinguisher market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fire extinguisher market size?

Answer: The global fire extinguisher market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fire extinguisher market?

Answer: The fire extinguisher market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fire extinguisher market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing fire incidents, stringent fire safety norms, and growth in the construction industry.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for fire extinguisher?

Answer: Industrial and commercial are the major end use industries for fire extinguisher.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in fire extinguisher market?

Answer: An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include sound based fire extinguisher.

Q7.

Which fire extinguisher product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that dry chemical and powder based extinguishers will remain the largest market as these extinguishers are suitable for Class A, B, and C fire type

Q8: In fire extinguisher market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global fire extinguisher market by product type (dry chemical and powder, foam based, water based, CO2, and others), by end use industry (industrial, commercial, transportation, forest, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to fire extinguisher market or related to fire extinguisher market share, fire extinguisher market analysis, fire extinguisher market size, and fire extinguisher manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

