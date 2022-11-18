Excelsior University Ribbon Cutting and Launch of the Center for Social Justice

Albany, NY, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsior University hosted a ribbon cutting and reception on Wednesday, November 16, to celebrate the change from College to University and launch Excelsior’s Center for Social Justice.

“This is an exciting time for Excelsior University, our faculty and staff, our students, and our community,” said David Schejbal, PhD, president of Excelsior University. “Although the name change became official on August 1, being able to celebrate with our Excelsior family is incredibly special. Our celebration is two-fold as we also launch Excelsior’s Center for Social Justice and solidify the justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion work that has always been an essential part of Excelsior.”

The transition to a university recognizes Excelsior’s commitment to meeting opportunities for delivering education and the changing needs of adult learners. For more than 50 years, Excelsior has contributed to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education.

In the past, Excelsior has experienced name changes and each change offered benefits unique to our students and academics. Becoming a university is the next step in Excelsior’s evolution and will provide a platform to continue to serve adult students in broader ways. Students and alumni will benefit from the growing prestige of Excelsior University, and we will use this as an opportunity to connect, re-engage, and grow our Excelsior community.

“The purpose of the Center for Social Justice is to elevate the University as a model that embraces diversity to challenge the status quo and impact students and our communities,” said Daniel Pascoe Aguilar, founding director of the Center for Social Justice and chief diversity officer. “In doing so, we can aim to create a just world focused on equity, access, and human rights. We are excited for the opportunities that this center will open for our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the overall Excelsior community.”

Excelsior’s investment in social justice will create a platform for meaningful dialogue as an asset to the organization’s decision-making and performance, as an opportunity to enhance underprivileged students’ access to higher education, and a conduit for all students’ intercultural development.

