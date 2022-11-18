Vitru Announces Expiration and Results of the Rights Offering

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited (Nasdaq: VTRU) (“Vitru”) today announced that its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) has expired. A total of 926,206 of Vitru’s nontransferable subscription rights were exercised in the Rights Offering, which will result in the issuance of 926,206 common shares of Vitru (which, upon issuance, will amount to approximately 2.8% of Vitru’s outstanding common shares) at U.S.$16.02 per common share, and raise gross proceeds of U.S.$14.8 million (approximately R$81.1 million based on an exchange rate of R$5.4655 to US$1.00 as reported by the Brazilian Central Bank on November 17, 2022). After giving effect to the Rights Offering and the closing of the investment by Crescera on November 10, 2022, Vitru will have a total of 33,471,310 common shares issued and outstanding. The settlement of the Rights Offering is expected to occur on or around November 21, 2022.

Pursuant to the Rights Offering, Vitru distributed nontransferable subscription rights to each holder of its common shares as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 21, 2022. The subscription rights were exercisable at any time during the subscription period, which commenced on October 24, 2022, and ended at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 17, 2022. The unexercised subscription rights have now expired and have no value. Any excess subscription payments received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Vitru’s subscription agent for the Rights Offering, will be returned to the respective holders without interest.

A prospectus supplement relating to the Rights Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 24, 2022 and was made available on the website of the SEC. Questions about the Rights Offering may be directed to D. F. King & Co., Inc., Vitru’s information agent for the Rights Offering, at the email address and telephone number provided at the end of this press release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

