Exfoliating Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Exfoliating Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup applications. The exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market is expected to reach an estimated $367.3 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing consumption of cosmetic products, growth in the skin care market, and rising demand for natural ingredients.



Emerging Trends in Exfoliating Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include multifunctioning exfoliating ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of exfoliating products.



Exfoliating Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market by application, source, and region as follows:



Exfoliating Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Application [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Oral Care

• Makeup



Exfoliating Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Source [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Natural

• Synthetic



Exfoliating Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Exfoliating Active Ingredient Companies in the Global Personal Care Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market companies profiled in this report includes.

• Adeka

• Ashland

• BASF

• Clariant

• Croda

• DOW

Exfoliating Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic skin related exfoliating cosmetic products.

• Natural exfoliating active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growing awareness on exfoliating products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.

Features of Exfoliating Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market

• Market Size Estimates: Exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application and source.

• Regional Analysis: Exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the exfoliating active ingredient market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the exfoliating active ingredient market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: Skin care and hair care are the major end use industries for facial cleanser.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Q6. Who are the key exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market companies?



Answer: Some of the key exfoliating active ingredient companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market product segment will be the largest in future?

Q8: In exfoliating active ingredient in the global personal care market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market or related to exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market share, exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market analysis, and exfoliating active ingredients in the global personal care market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

