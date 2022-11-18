Morrow Renewables Donates $1 Million to North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.

“Being new to the North Dallas area, Morrow Renewables is committed to being a positive driving force in the communities where our employees and customers work and live, and supporting the North Texas Food Bank with funds and volunteers is a natural progression for our company,” said Luke Morrow, President of Morrow Renewables. “Before moving to North Dallas from Midland, we partnered with the West Texas Food Bank to help ensure that our community had access to nutritious food. We firmly believe that it is important for our business to be an active part of the community and allow our employees to live the company’s values of helping those less fortunate and serving the community through corporate citizenship.”

Morrow Renewables was quick to seek out and support the North Texas Food Bank with a generous donation when they arrived in McKinney from Midland in June of 2021. It followed up the financial support by bringing about 40 employees to the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus to volunteer in the distribution center with sorting, packing and preparing nutritious food to be distributed to the Food Bank’s feeding network. In their first year in North Texas, the Morrow Family and Morrow Renewables provided more than 3.9 million nutritious meals through their support of the NTFB.

“We are so appreciative of the support of companies like Morrow Renewables and the Morrow family. Our mission is to bridge the hunger gap in North Texas and provide children, adults and seniors a hunger-free future,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Corporate partners are a critical component of our efforts and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without their trust, collaboration and generosity. Through their gift, Morrow Renewables has shown a shared dedication and passion in providing nourishment and hope for our neighbors experiencing hunger.”

The funds will be used to support the purchase and distribution of food through the various North Texas Food Bank programs. To get involved by donating, volunteering or hosting a canned food drive, please visit ntfb.org.

Learn more about how Morrow Renewables is supporting the North Texas Food Bank on The Feed Blog https://ntfb.org/blog-morrow-renewables/.

###

About Morrow Renewables

Morrow Renewables is a vertically integrated Renewable Natural Gas company that recovers biogas from landfills, removes impurities, and then transports the gas to renewable fuel markets, both locally to the DFW area, and remotely as far as Europe. Morrow Renewables has been recovering biogas from landfills and other sources for over 20 years, and has developed 11 full-scale projects that reduce emissions, eliminate odors, provide compliance with EPA standards, and generate revenue for landfill owners that allow them to re-invest in sustainable landfill practices and keep rates affordable in local communities. Morrow Renewables designs, finances, builds, and operates each project with patented technology that yields the highest efficiency of methane recovery. Morrow’s current portfolio of seven projects represent a carbon dioxide reduction of almost 2.5 million tons per year, or the equivalent of eliminating the use of over 270 million gallons of gasoline annually. Morrow is a founding member of the Renewable Natural Gas Coalition, which promotes RNG as a best-in-class solution to combat man-made carbon-based pollution. Morrow Renewables has a strong team focused culture that focuses on servant leadership, innovation, accountability, and integrity. Morrow seeks to help transform the environment and our communities as a response to God’s kindness, grace, and provision.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

Attachment