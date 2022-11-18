Prolongation of authorities of members of the Management Board of the subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS and members of the Audit Committee

English Estonian

The Supervisory Boards of the subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, namely Selver AS, Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS and Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ, have resolved to prolong the authorities of existing members of the Management Board:

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Selver AS, Kristi Lomp shall continue as member of the Management Board and her term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 4 December 2022.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, Peeter Kütt shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 12 January 2023.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ, Peeter Kütt shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 8 December 2022.

Selver AS operates super and hypermarket chain that mostly trades with food and convenience goods. Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara Aktsiaselts deals with the development, management, maintenance and leasing of commercial premises belonging to Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ is responsible for managing and leasing the premises of Tartu Department Store.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, Kaia Salumets (chairman), Andres Järving, Jüri Käo, Gunnar Kraft and Kristo Anton shall continue as members of the Audit Committee. Their authorities were prolonged for another 3-year term as of 26 January 2023. Audit Committee of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group is a body, formed by the Supervisory Board, having the function of advising the Supervisory Board on issues, related to the conduct of supervision.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000