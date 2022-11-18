Loong launches a new version: Everyone is a part of the web3 ecosystem

Chengdu, China, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the arrival of Loong, it has been adorned by everyone because of its unlimited storage space and speed. Recently, Loong has made further innovations. Its PC and mobile phone ends are optimized and upgraded synchronously, which makes it easy to operate and more powerful. This updated version continues to provide users with free storage space, and also brings more exploration for users in web3 social interaction.





Loong is a decentralized distributed storage application based on blockchain and IPFS. It provides functions such as massive resource sharing, large file transfer, cross-border extremely fast transfer, one-click backup, breakpoint continuation, unlimited storage space, etc. It realizes free sharing while fully protecting users' privacy, and does not limit storage space and speed. Multilingual versions are free to use.

The updated Loong has designed a new and simple UI interface. Users can use plug-in architecture to create their own dedicated cloud . Among them, some highlights after optimization have also caused heated discussion among users:

1. The private chat function allows Loong users to realize one-on-one encrypted chat, and they can also create their own groups to consolidate private domain traffic, which will also provide a broader imagination space for users to interact socially in the future chain. Metaverse's immersive technology of augmented reality and virtual reality can provide an open and combinable experience for decentralized social builders. Loong will also be equipped with more different functional plug-ins step by step to enhance the user experience.

2. Digital wallet is definitely an excellent entry point for web3. Loong digital wallet is easy to operate, which is convenient for users to manage multi-chain assets and switch anytime and anywhere. All core sensitive operations do not need to interact with the Loong server. Even the developer team of Loong digital wallet can't access it, which means that users can completely control their assets, and financial security has been greatly improved.

Loong relies on IPFS distributed storage technology to store data in all nodes of the network in a distributed way, thus effectively avoiding network congestion. Through data fragmentation to resist the magnitude of data in the era of big data, data can be distributed in a huge distributed network, and data can be separated from expensive large centralized islands. Ensuring the security of data and eliminating the obstacles of data flow and value interaction will help to strengthen its data resource protection ability and maximize the value of data, both for the current digital economy construction and for the exploration of web3.

Loong's update also indicates that Loong will take a step further in building Metaverse based on web3.0 technology, so that every user will become a member of web3 ecology, and it also fully shows the outside world that Web3 ecology is not only a trend, but also it has been gradually improved.