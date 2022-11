English Danish

HCS Holding 2021 ApS, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur, has today acquired 3,800 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 266.64 equal to DKK 1,013,242.64.

JSC Holding 2021 ApS, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur, has today acquired 3,800 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 266.64 equal to DKK 1,013,242.64.

