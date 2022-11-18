Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 12.07 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.



How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Water-Soluble Fertilizers market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing adoption of specialty fertilizers to meet the intensifying food demand.

The many advantages of Water-Soluble fertilizers over conventional fertilizers such as higher crop harvest and nutrient accessibility in the soil.

The escalating population and the growing demand for food globally will primarily drive the water-soluble fertilizers market demand shortly.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Form Type (Dry [Granules and Powder] and Liquid),

(Dry [Granules and Powder] and Liquid), By Product Type (Nitrogenous [Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, and Calcium Nitrate], Micronutrients [Iron, Manganese, and Zinc], Phosphatic [Mono-ammonium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, and Mono Potassium Phosphate], and Potassium, [Potassium Chloride, Potassium Sulfate, and Potassium Nitrate]),

(Nitrogenous [Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, and Calcium Nitrate], Micronutrients [Iron, Manganese, and Zinc], Phosphatic [Mono-ammonium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, and Mono Potassium Phosphate], and Potassium, [Potassium Chloride, Potassium Sulfate, and Potassium Nitrate]), By Mode of Application Type (Foliar and Fertigation),

(Foliar and Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals, Vegetables, Fruits, Plantation, Turf & Ornamentals, and Greenhouse Crops),

(Cereals, Vegetables, Fruits, Plantation, Turf & Ornamentals, and Greenhouse Crops), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Insights

Market Trends by Form Type

Dry Water-Soluble Fertilizers are estimated to witness a strong growth rate in the market, during the forecast period, owing to their extensive usage in agriculture, horticulture, and gardening activities.

The market is segmented as dry and liquid. These fertilizers are further categorized as granules and powder. The attributes of dry Water-Soluble fertilizers, such as easy storage and prolonged shelf life are likely to fuel the product demand during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Product Type

The Nitrogenous segment is expected to be the leading segment of the market over the forecast period.

The market is segmented into nitrogenous, micronutrient, phosphatic, and potassium. This segment growth is due to its prevalent usage in oilseeds and grains plantation. On the other hand, the micronutrients segment is expected to grow faster than the other product types due to the depletion of micronutrients from the soil over the past few years due to the growing usage of NPK fertilizers comprising lesser amounts of micronutrient impurities and high-yield crop demand. The growing demand for micronutrients will drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends by Application Type

The Foliar segment is expected to be the leading mode of application during the forecast period.

The market is segmented as foliar and fertigation. The Foiler segment is driven by the reason that it is an eco-friendly process that diminishes the discharge of nitrates and other elements into the environment, lessens water pollution, and upholds soil productivity.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the market for Water Soluble fertilizers during the forecast period.

The region’s growth is owing to the growing demand from highly populated economies such as China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Additionally, investment inflows and subsidies from governments to the fertilizer industry are further expected to fuel product adoption in the regional market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Agafert Srl

Coromandel International Limited

Everris

Haifa Group

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

K+S AG

Nutrien

Sinochem Corporation

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

