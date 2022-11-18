Patient Monitors Market is Projected to Reach US$ 77.21 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Patient Monitors Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.







How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the patient monitors market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

A significant surge in the number of hospitals using telehealth to provide healthcare services remotely.

Patient monitors help to reduce healthcare costs and reduce the burden on medical resources.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases among consumers such as cancer, bronchitis, and diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, along with expanding geriatric populace.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Patient Monitors Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type ( Software & Services, Devices),

Software & Services, Devices), By Application Type (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Bronchitis, Diabetes, Infections, Others),

(Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Bronchitis, Diabetes, Infections, Others), By End User Type (Hospital Based Patients, Ambulatory Patients, Home Healthcare),

(Hospital Based Patients, Ambulatory Patients, Home Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Patient Monitors Market Insights

Market Trends by End User Type

The market has been divided into hospital-based patients, ambulatory patients, and home healthcare. The hospital-based patients segment accounted for a revenue share of nearly 50.1% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the prevalence of many patients in the hospitals. The home healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR due to the increasing number of people interacting with the doctors at home coupled with convenience, availability of skilled staff, and cost-efficiency.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market accounted for a revenue share of nearly 42% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding geriatric populace, and high demand for low-cost healthcare treatment. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a healthy growth rate on account of the rising number of people suffering from chronic diseases and the increasing adoption of digitally advanced solutions.

COVID-19 Impact on the Patient Monitors Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:



Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Becton

Dickinson and Company (US)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Masimo Corporation (US)

Medtronic Care Management Services LLC (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the patient monitors market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

