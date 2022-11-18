Quartz Market Trends and ForecastThe global quartz market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quartz Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362859/?utm_source=GNW



Quartz Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the quartz market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, optics and telecommunication, and metallurgy industries. The global quartz market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for quartz in semiconductor and electronics industry and surging demand for solar photovoltaic/PV cells.



Emerging Trends in the Quartz Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of quartz countertop and increasing demand for quartz in microelectronics applications.



Quartz Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global quartz market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Quartz Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Quartz Sand

• Quartz Surface and Tile

• High-Purity Quartz

o Fused Quartz Crucible

o Quartz Glass

• Quartz Crystal

• Silicon Metal

• Others



Quartz Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Solar

• Building and Construction

• Metallurgy

• Optics and Telecommunication

• Others



Quartz Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Middle East

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

List of Quartz Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies quartz companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the quartz companies profiled in this report includes.

• Quality Quartz Engineering

• The Quartz Corporation

• Sibelco (Unimin Corporation)

• Momentive Performance Material

• Saint-Gobain

• Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

• Nordic Mining

• AGC

• Russian Quartz

Quartz Market Insight

• The analyst forecast that high-purity quartz market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for quartz in the manufacturing for crucible which is used in the casting of silicon for photovoltaics cell and semiconductor industry is driving the demand for high purity quartz market.

• Buildings and construction will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing residential and commercial construction activities in emerging economies. Growing building and construction industry is driving the demand for quartz in manufacturing for flat glass, container glass, glass wool, and specialty glass.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the growth in building and construction industry, increasing semiconductor manufacturing industry, and expansion of solar projects.

Features of Quartz Market

• Market Size Estimates: Quartz market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and end use industry

• Regional Analysis: Quartz market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, and regions for the quartz market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the quartz market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

