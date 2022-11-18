Infrared Detector Market Trends and ForecastThe global infrared detector market is expected to reach an estimated $670.3 million by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrared Detector Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362857/?utm_source=GNW



Infrared Detector Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the infrared detector market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, smart homes, industrial, commercial, and military & defense sectors. The global infrared detector market is expected to reach an estimated $670.3 million by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increased demand for smartphones and tablets, rising concern about safety and security, and increasing automation in the building and industrial sector.



Emerging Trends in the Infrared Detector Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the infrared detector industry, include increasing use of infrared detectors in smart homes and increasing use of infrared detectors for night vision and surveillance.



Infrared Detector Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global infrared detector market by application, wavelength, type, and region as follows:



Infrared Detector Market by Application [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• People and Motion Sensing

• Temperature Measurement

• Industrial

• Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging

• HVAC

• Smart Homes



Infrared Detector Market by Wavelength [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Short-Wave Infrared

• Medium-Wave Infrared

• Long-Wave Infrared



Infrared Detector Market by Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Pyroelectric

• Thermopile

• Microbolometer

• In



GaAs (Indium Gallium Arsenide)

• MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride)



Infrared Detector Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The United Kingdom

• France

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Argentina

List of Infrared Detector Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies infrared detector companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the infrared detector companies profiled in this report includes.



• Excelitas Technologies

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• FLIR Systems

• Murata

• Texas

• Omron

Infrared Detector Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that people and motion sensing is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of infrared detectors for people counting and motion detection in the commercial sector.

• microbolometer is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand in smart home.

• Smart home is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for consumer convenience, safety and security, and the rising need for energy efficiency.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of an increase in demand of smartphone, tablets, and smart TVs, and growth in industrial and home automation.

Features of Infrared Detector Market

• Market Size Estimates: Infrared detector market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, wavelength, and type.

• Regional Analysis: Infrared detector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, wavelength, type, and regions for the infrared detector market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the infrared detector market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global infrared detector market by end use industry (people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, industrial, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging, HVAC, smart home, and others), type (pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer, In

GaAs, MCT, and others), wavelength (short-wave, medium-wave, and long-wave), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



