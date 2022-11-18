IPSOS: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 November 2022)

English French

18 November 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

11 November 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Nov-22 FR0000073298 12,808 50.9196 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Nov-22 FR0000073298 7,000 50.9332 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Nov-22 FR0000073298 803 50.9430 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Nov-22 FR0000073298 1,889 50.8746 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment