IPSOS: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 November 2022)

Paris, FRANCE

18 November 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

11 November 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Nov-22FR000007329812,80850.9196XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Nov-22FR00000732987,00050.9332DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Nov-22FR000007329880350.9430TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Nov-22FR00000732981,88950.8746AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

