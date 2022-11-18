GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Size to Hit USD 19.3 Bn by 2030

Los Angeles, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GaN semiconductor devices market size was exhibited at USD 2.47 billion in 2022. The benefits that GaN semiconductor devices have over silicon devices are to blame for the market's expansion. Electronic products such as cellphones, computers, cameras, and televisions have all been made using silicon materials. GaN semiconductor devices, which are 100 times quicker than silicon, now have a chance thanks to the decrease in silicon's capacity for innovation. GaN devices provide several benefits over silicon ones, including greater energy efficiency, reduced prices, and quicker device speeds.



The market is expected to be driven by the rising number of electric cars in the world. This is due to GaN's ability to help automakers shorten charging times, increase cost effectiveness, boost power density, and extend the range of their vehicles. As a result, several businesses are working to create GaN systems for electric vehicles (EV). For instance, in November 2021, Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd. (USI), a division of ASE Technologies, and GaN Systems, a supplier of GaN power semiconductors, announced their collaboration. The collaboration sought to create GaN power modules for the market for electric vehicles.

Venture capital firms provide funding to a number of GaN semiconductor device makers, which aids in the improvement of their product lines and competitiveness. For instance, the power chip manufacturer GaN Systems reported in November 2021 that it had secured USD 150 million in a capital round. With the help of this finance, the business has been able to advance GaN technology acceptance and innovation throughout its consumer, automotive, industrial, and corporate industries. Additionally, fables semiconductor manufacturer Cambridge GaN Devices secured USD 9.5 million in a Series an investment in February 2021. The business increased their GaN product line using the financing.

GaN is increasingly in demand in 5G multi-chip modules since these networks need to be more energy-efficient. As a result, a number of semiconductor firms are working to include GaN into 5G multi-chip modules. For instance, NXP Semiconductors stated in June 2021 that GaN technology has been included into their multi-chip module. GaN was used in multi-chip modules to boost efficiency beyond the prior product from the firm.

The market is also anticipated to be driven by the rising shipments of robots over the world. GaN is utilised for servo drives in robotics and motion control. The International Federation of Robotics has given figures showing that annual robotic unit sales would rise from 465 thousand units in 2020 to 584 thousand units in 2022. Technology improvements and the growing requirement for automation in the production process are two reasons that are anticipated to fuel robot unit sales throughout the projected period.

Regional Snapshots

In 2021, the North American regional market led the industry and generated over 30% of worldwide sales. The market expansion in the area is being fuelled by the defence and aerospace industry's growing spending in R&D. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the industry in the region would be driven by government support given to semiconductor businesses. Consider the U.S. A measure to promote semiconductor producers with more than USD 22.8 billion was submitted by lawmakers in June 2020. The measure was designed to encourage the establishment of chip manufacturing in the United States.

Due to the quickening pace of technological development and the consequent rise in demand for effective and high-performance RF components, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate of any regional market during the projected period. Some of the biggest producers of consumer electronics in the area, including LED display devices, cellphones, and gaming consoles, are nations like China and Japan. This is a significant driver of the regional market's expansion. The demand for reliable communication devices has expanded as a consequence of the expanding defence budgets in nations like China, India, and South Korea, and this demand is anticipated to fuel the market for GaN-based RF devices. The market is further being driven by the huge rise in the usage of wireless electronic devices and the widespread communications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.91 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 19.3 Billion CAGR 29.3% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Cree, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, NexgenPowerSystems, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.

Report highlights

GaN has a number of advantages over its competitors, including silicon and gallium arsenide, including cost effectiveness and the absence of cooling needs. The rise in the need for energy-efficient semiconductor devices in recent years has also contributed to the adoption's acceleration.

The market for GaN semiconductor devices in the consumer electronics industry is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for smartphones, gaming consoles, laptops, and TVs.

The advent of the 5G standard has increased demand for base stations and high-power transistors, which is driving up the price of GaN power semiconductors in the ICT market.





Market dynamics

Drivers

In the last ten years, power management and semiconductor technology have advanced quickly. The market for gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices is expected to grow significantly in the next years, which will result in a massive redesign of power management technologies. Gallium nitride semiconductors are anticipated to be essential in modern sensor applications, power switching, and RF power. Additionally, businesses that are active in the present market for GaN semiconductor devices are principally concentrated on commercialising GaN semiconductor devices and expanding the adoption of cutting-edge innovations.

Gallium arsenide and silicon-based technologies, integrated circuits, and devices have made it possible to produce a wide range of advances in the power electronics industry, including 3G, 4G-LTE wireless framework, and power switching techniques in inverter and converter systems. However, emerging technologies based on GaN semiconductors are steadily gaining a sizable amount of popularity throughout the predicted period as older and ineffective semiconductor technologies approach their theoretical threshold. The usage of new GaN semiconductor devices is anticipated to increase significantly over the next several years as silicon technologies continue to reach their technological peak.

Restraints

High prices and increased competition from silicon carbide (SiC) devices in high voltage semiconductor applications are the main factors limiting the market's expansion. Additionally, the global demand for electric and hybrid cars as well as the rising interest in the deployment of 5G infrastructure is opening up a lot of potential for the global gallium nitride semiconductor unit market.

Opportunities

GaN semiconductors have become the best choice for enhancing electronic performance. In the upcoming years, demand for GaN semiconductor devices is expected to increase because to GaN's extraordinary ability to conduct electrons with a high degree of efficiency in contrast to silicon. GaN semiconductor devices are anticipated to become widely used in the upcoming years since silicon-based semiconductor device consumption is on the decline. The demand for GaN semiconductor devices is anticipated to increase over the assessment period, and the manufacturing cost of a GaN device is significantly cheaper than the total production cost of a MOSFET device.

Challenges

The cost of producing pure gallium nitride, which has been a popular semiconductor material used in high-voltage power electronics for a decade, is greater than that of silicon carbide, which is one of the key inhibitors of the worldwide market for GaN semiconductor devices.

GaN device manufacturing involves a number of expenses, including those for the substrate, fabrication, packaging, support electronics, and research. Therefore, one of the main obstacles to the commercialization of GaN-based devices is their high cost.

Although generating GaN in large quantities can help address these problems, no widely used approach is presently used since it necessitates high working pressures and temperatures, poor material quality, and constrained scalability.

Recent developments

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation showcased the capability of the GaN technology to improve consumer applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, wireless power solutions, and cutting-edge automotive solutions.

In August 2018, Fujitsu declared that it has created a crystal structure for gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistors that boosts current and voltage (HEMTs). The design has the capacity to treble the output power of transistors used in microwave transmitters.

Market Segmentation

By Product

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors





By Component

Transistor

Diode

Rectifier

Power IC

Others





By Wafer Size

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

By End Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial & Power

Information & Communication Technology

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





