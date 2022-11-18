Teledentistry Market is Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 6.56 Bn by year 2032-end Amid Growing Versatility of Telemedicine Technology across the Globe. Data Reports by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tele dentistry market is expected to enjoy phenomenal growth by registering a CAGR of 16.30% across the forecast period 2022-2032. The global tele dentistry market is predicted to be valued at US$ 1.45 Billion in 2022 and further is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6.56 Billion by the end of 2032.



According to the historical valuation of the global tele dentistry market, it reflected a value of 9% from 2017 to 2021. The global market registered a CAGR of 9% in the historical period 2016-2021. Virtual dental visits have enabled the reach of oral healthcare in underserved areas of developing countries. The growth of tele dentistry market is attributed to the surging need to decrease dental care costs along with the widespread adoption of mHealth within dental practices. The growth of the market is associated with the easy internet and smartphone accessibility in developing countries and growing awareness regarding tele dentistry platforms.

Moreover, rising technology penetration has a vital impact on the entire healthcare system, incorporating telehealth services such as tele dentistry. Increasing efforts by crucial players in order to set themselves apart from competitors have significantly increased support for technological advancements in tele dentistry at the lowest cost possible, which has ultimately resulted in industry growth. Furthermore, improved patient safety and the rising convenience of remote dental care are some of the prominent factors driving the market growth.

Key Takeaways

Tele dentistry service has been extensively utilized in the past as it helps in decreasing the patient-patient and patient-healthcare professionals’ contact, thereby minimizing the risk of disease transmission. There is a higher risk of transmission of diseases through dental procedures as the virus spreads through aerosols of the mouth, teeth, and around the nose.

It has been noticed that dental practices have a higher risk of cross-infections with viruses due to which it is recommended to consult any dental practices online or in virtual mode. Attributing to this feature, increased attention was paid to tele dentistry services. This provided an opportunity for oral care and dental healthcare providers to initiate a new path in dentistry.

Dental virtual visits have proven to be liable as it has enabled the reach of oral healthcare in several underserved and unreachable areas of developing countries. In addition to that, rising technological advancements have a significant impact on the entire healthcare system, including telehealth services such as tele dentistry.

A significant surge has been observed among notable players in the global tele dentistry market as they are making efforts to support technological advancements, which has ultimately resulted in the growth of the industry. Furthermore, improved patient safety and, perhaps, increased convenience of remote dental care are prominent market drivers.

Over the recent years, various new players have entered the global tele dentistry market comprising innovative and advanced tele-dental solutions to aid remote dental care. Moreover, some of the companies offer 24/7 access to dental services with top licensed dentists across the world. Several patients in developing countries like India have reported that the tele dentistry examination is feasible, valid, and saves money and time.

Telemedicine technologies such as tele dentistry are known as the most versatile services to efficiently deliver dental care, dental education, and telemonitoring remotely at a distance. This allowed wide access to patient-centric care in remote locations ensuring the safety of patients from the viral transmission. Owing to continuous investments in such technologies are expanding the opportunities for new tele dentistry solutions in the near future. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The tele dentistry market is known as a highly competitive market due to the emergence of new players over the past few years and the involvement of new technological solutions. Key players are focusing on new solution launches, software and services innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. Such activities are expected to support the rapid growth of the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Align Technology, Inc.

SmileDirectClub

MouthWatch, LLC

Dentulu, Inc.

Denteractive Solutions Inc.

Toothpic

Smile Virtual LLC

Virtudent, Inc.

Straight Teeth Direct

Key Segments Profiled in the Teledentistry Industry Survey

Teledentistry by Component:

Software & Services

Hardware

Teledentistry by Delivery Mode:

Cloud-based

Web-based

Teledentistry by Application:

Tele-consultation

Remote Patient Monitoring

Education & Training





Teledentistry by End Use:

Providers

Patients

Others





Teledentistry by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





