The Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market is expected to grow by $28.90 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.38% during the forecast period

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the competitive intelligence tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exponential increases in data, rising focus on digital transformation, and growing data generation.

The competitive intelligence tools market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The competitive intelligence tools market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of smart connected devices as one of the prime reasons driving the competitive intelligence tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the low-cost operation of cloud-based hardware and growing investments in analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the competitive intelligence tools market covers the following areas:

• Competitive intelligence tools market sizing

• Competitive intelligence tools market forecast

• Competitive intelligence tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading competitive intelligence tools market vendors that include Brandwatch, BuzzSumo Ltd., CI Radar LLC, Clootrack Software Labs Pvt. Ltd., Comintelli AB, Crayon Inc., Crunchbase Inc., Digimind, Evalueserve Inc., G2.com Inc., Klue Labs Inc., Meltwater BV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Pathmatics Inc., Semrush Holdings Inc., Similarweb Ltd., Slintel LLC, SpyFu, Talkwalker Inc., and Adthena Ltd.. Also, the competitive intelligence tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

