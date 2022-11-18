The Global Smart Clothing Market is expected to grow by $4.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Clothing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360268/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart clothing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing product innovation, growing awareness of healthy lifestyle and smart fitness products, and rising demand for monitoring bodily activities through sensors.

The smart clothing market analysis includes end-user segments and a geographic landscape.



The smart clothing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Sports

• Defense

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of strategic partnerships and M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart clothing market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the provision of personalized fitness coaching and advances in technology and miniature electronic components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart clothing market covers the following areas:

• Smart clothing market sizing

• Smart clothing market forecast

• Smart clothing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart clothing market vendors that include AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Applycon S.R.O., Carre Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., IoT Central LLC, Komodo Technologies Inc, Myontec Oy, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Polar Electro Oy, Propel LLC, Sensatex Inc., Sensoria Inc., Siren Care Inc., Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, Wearable X, and Xenoma Inc. Also, the smart clothing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

