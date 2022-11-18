The Global Paper Straw Market is expected to grow by $1.22 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Straw Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360267/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the paper straw market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market, rising demand for tetra pack products, and growth of the global commercial foodservice market.

The paper straw market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The paper straw market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Virgin paper straw

• Recycled paper straw



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of eco-friendly materials as one of the prime reasons driving the paper straw market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable recycled paper straw and recyclability of paper straw will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper straw market vendors that include BioPak Pty Ltd., Bygreen, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd, Footprint, GP Alliance Sdn Bhd, Hoffmaster Group Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jinhua Suyang Plastic Production Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., MPM Marketing Services, Novolex Holdings LLC, OkStraw Paper Straws, Sharp Serviettes, Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd., Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. Y.W., Tetra Laval S.A., The Paper Straw Co., Transcend Packaging Ltd., YuTong Eco Technology SuQian Co. Ltd., and Hello Straw B.V. Also, the paper straw market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

