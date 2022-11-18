PDD to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on November 28, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 28, 2022.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 28, 2022 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD:

PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

