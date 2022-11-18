Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market Is Expected to Generate $4.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mass transfer equipment market garnered $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Download Free Sample Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32130

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.2 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 305 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for sustainable and creative mass transfer equipment solutions for crucial operations.



Mass transfer equipment provides clean liquid disengagement, low-pressure loss, and improved vapor dispersion. Opportunities Recent advancements, as well as significant investment in cost-effective and efficient mass transfer technologies. Restraints Growing concerns over environmental pollution associated with the manufacturing of mass transfer equipment.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global mass transfer equipment market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary shutdown of manufacturing units and a decline in demand from the end-use industry.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of mass transfer equipment, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Mass transfer equipment has a wide range of applications in chemicals, oil & gas, and wastewater treatment industry. However, the pandemic has disrupted the operations in the oil & gas sector owing to low crude oil prices and a decline in demand for crude oil.

Sales of mass transfer equipment are directly proportional to the demand from applications namely food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and others. However, the demand for mass transfer equipment in the chemicals industry was greatly affected owing to import-export restrictions, closed borders, and supply chain disruptions.

However, the market is likely to experience growth in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global mass transfer equipment market based on type, Application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the trays segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global mass transfer equipment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the structured packing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Buy This Research Report @ http://bit.ly/3Ofzpgc

Based on application, the oil & gas segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global mass transfer equipment market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the chemical segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global mass transfer equipment market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/ 32130

Key Players:

Leading market players of the global mass transfer equipment market analyzed in the research include Sulzer Ltd, Koch-Glitsch., Beijing Zehua Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Finepac Structures Pvt. Ltd., Dtec, MTE Group., Munters Group, baretti mefe, Tianjin Univtech Co., Ltd., HAT International Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mass transfer equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Mass Transfer Equipment Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Water Management Services for Oil and Gas Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Gas Detectors Market - Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Water Automation and Instrumentation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast: 2021-2030

Oil & Gas Processing Seals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us: