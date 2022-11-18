The Global Dragline Excavator Market is expected to grow by $722.22 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dragline Excavator Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360262/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global construction industry, the development of healthcare facilities and disaster prevention projects, and the growth of rental market.

The dragline excavator market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The dragline excavator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Diesel-mechanical

• Diesel-electric hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high demand for remote monitoring systems in excavators as one of the prime reasons driving the dragline excavator market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the equipment rental business and manufacturers’ focus on enhancing the efficiency and comfort of mini excavators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dragline excavator market vendors that include AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., American Mine Services, BAUER AG, BEML Ltd., Broadwind Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Heavy Engineering Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Also, the dragline excavator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

