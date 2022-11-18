Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Size Worth $18.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global precious metals e-waste recovery market garnered $9.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $18.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $18.7 billion CAGR 7.0% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Source, Metal Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in research activity aimed at creating effective recycling systems Opportunities Creative approaches to more efficiently extract precious metals such as gold, palladium, platinum, and others from e-waste Restraints E-waste electrical and electronic equipment has multiple components, many of which are intrinsically harmful and extremely poisonous in nature



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which greatly disrupted transportation, industrial & manufacturing activities.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Additionally, the export of electronic goods was affected due to closed borders and the closure of manufacturing units. The e-waste is used to extract the precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper. However, the demand for such precious metals was greatly affected owing to decreased demand and supply chain disruptions.

China is the leading producer and exporter of electronic consumer goods. However, China being the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, its export was affected, leading to a decline in precious e-waste metal recovery production.

The global economic slowdown hampered the establishment of new e-waste recycling projects, since the bulk of government money had been shifted to the healthcare sector as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19, which had a significant influence on the market.

However, the market is likely to grow in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market based on source, metal type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on source, the consumer electronics segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses segments including home appliances, IT & telecommunication equipment, and others.

Based on metal type, the gold segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-thirds of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the copper segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market analyzed in the research include Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Materion Corporation, Boliden Group, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd., Metallix, TES, Heraeus Holding, and Enviroleach Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

