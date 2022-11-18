The Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market is expected to grow by $5.7 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.62% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359993/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital freight brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of IT-enabled solutions, the growth of intermodal freight transportation, and the rapid uptake of advanced technologies in the transportation and logistics sector.

The digital freight brokerage market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The digital freight brokerage market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail and e-commerce

• Food and beverages

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing global e-commerce market as one of the prime reasons driving the digital freight brokerage market growth during the next few years. Also, venture capitalists continue to invest in digital freight brokerage, and growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital freight brokerage market covers the following areas:

• Digital freight brokerage market sizing

• Digital freight brokerage market forecast

• Digital freight brokerage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital freight brokerage market vendors that include ArcBest Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargocentric, Cargomatic Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Convoy Inc, Deutsche Post AG, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Hub Group Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Loadsmart Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Redwood Logistics, Renren Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Transfix Inc., Truckstop Group LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., and uShip Inc.. Also, the digital freight brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

