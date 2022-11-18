The Global Yarn Market is expected to grow by $42.18 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yarn Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359992/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the yarn market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for textiles in developing economies, increasing demand for natural yarn, and growing construction activities.

The yarn market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The yarn market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Natural

• Artificial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovations in textile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the yarn market growth during the next few years. Also, capacity expansions by vendors in the textile industry and personalization and customization of home textile products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the yarn market covers the following areas:

• Yarn market sizing

• Yarn market forecast

• Yarn market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yarn market vendors that include Birko A.S, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Grasim Industries Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huntingdon Yarn Mill, Huvis Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., KARL MAYER STOLL TEXTILMASCHINENFABRIK GMBH, Low and Bonar, Parkdale Incorp., Texpro SPA, Vardhman Group, Varvaressos S. A. European Spinning Mills, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. Also, the yarn market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



