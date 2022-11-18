QIWI Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

3Q 2022 key operating and financial highlights1 2
           
  3Q 2021
RUB million		3Q 2022
RUB million		YoY9M 2021
RUB million		9M 2022
RUB million		YoY 3Q 2022
USD million(1)		9M 2022
USD million(1)
Consolidated Group resultsRevenue11,746 12,955 10.3%31,793 36,687 15.4% 225.6 639.0 
Total Net Revenue6,419 8,725 35.9%17,629 25,238 43.2% 152.0 439.6 
Adjusted EBITDA3,834 5,620 46.6%10,504 16,279 55.0% 97.9 283.5 
Adjusted EBITDA margin59.7%64.4%4.7 p.p.59.6%64.5%4.9 p.p. 64.4%64.5%
Profit for the period8,836 4,619 (47.7%)13,423 9,686 (27.8%) 80.5 168.7 
Adjusted Net profit2,705 4,690 73.4%7,470 9,980 33.6% 81.6 173.8 
Adjusted Net profit margin42.1%53.8%11.6 p.p.42.4%39.5%(2.8 p.p.) 53.7%39.5%
Payment Services (PS)PS Net Revenue5,855 7,574 29.4%16,295 22,541 38.3% 131.9 392.6 
PS Payment Net Revenue4,856 6,029 24.2%13,857 17,728 27.9% 105.0 308.8 
PS Payment Volume, billion490 499 1.8%1,332 1,355 1.7% 8.7 23.6 
PS Payment Net Revenue Yield0.99%1.21%0.2 p.p.1.04%1.31%0.3 p.p. 1.21%1.31%
PS Other Net Revenue999 1,545 54.7%2,438 4,813 97.4% 26.9 83.8 
Adjusted Net profit3,231 4,004 23.9%8,753 12,605 44.0% 69.7 219.5 
Adjusted Net profit margin55.2%52.9%(2.3 p.p.)53.7%55.9%2.2 p.p. 52.9%55.9%

(1) Throughout this release dollar translation is calculated using a rouble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 57.413 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2022.

Key events after the reported period

QIWI is in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in a digital advertising group with operations in the EMEA3 region. The transaction is expected to amount to less than 10% of the Company’s own available cash. The transaction is subject to antitrust clearance and is expected to close at the end of 4Q 2022.

3Q 2022 results

Net Revenue breakdown by segments                          
  
 3Q 2021
RUB million		3Q 2022
RUB million		YoY9M 2021
RUB million		9M 2022
RUB million		YoY 3Q 2022
USD million		9M 2022
USD million
Total Net Revenue6,419 8,725 35.9%17,629 25,238 43.2% 152.0 439.6 
Payment Services (PS)5,855 7,574 29.4%16,295 22,541 38.3% 131.9 392.6 
PS Payment Net Revenue4,856 6,029 24.2%13,857 17,728 27.9% 105.0 308.8 
PS Other Net Revenue999 1,545 54.7%2,438 4,813 97.4% 26.9 83.8 
Corporate and Other564 1,151 104.1%1,334 2,697 102.2% 20.0 47.0 
          

Total Net Revenue increased by 35.9% YoY to RUB 8,725 million ($152.0 million) driven by strong performance of both Payment Services (PS) and Corporate and Other (CO) segments.

PS Net Revenue increased by 29.4% YoY to RUB 7,574 million driven by a combination of higher PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue.

_______________________
1 Total Net Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted Net profit, and adjusted Net profit margin in this release are “non-IFRS financial measures”. Please see the section “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information” for more details as well as a reconciliation to IFRS reported numbers at the end of this release.
2 Throughout this release calculations of totals, subtotals and/or percentage change may have small variations due to rounding of decimals.
3 Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

PS Payment Net Revenue was 24.2% higher YoY and amounted to RUB 6,029 million ($105.0 million) resulting from a 22 bps improvement in PS Payment Net Revenue Yield by underpinned by PS Payment volume increase of 2.0%.

PS Payment Volume reached RUB 499.1 billion mainly resulting from the growth of operations via our Contact Money remittances payment system, onboarding of new merchants and aggregators, an increase of payment volume using QIWI Wallet for numerous types of services, and growing payment volume from our product offering for self-employed and peer-to-peer operations.

PS Payment Net Revenue Yield improved from 0.99% to 1.21% due to (i) terminated low-margin TSUPIS operations, (ii) lower third-party processing commissions for payment operations, (iii) improved economics of payouts on the taxi market after the acquisition of Taxiaggregator SaaS platform, and (iv) increased share of operations with higher commissions on currency conversion.

PS Other Net Revenue also increased by 54.7% YoY to RUB 1,545 million mainly due to (i) higher interest income driven by a combination of higher outstanding cash balances and favorable Central Bank base rate, and (ii) increased net revenue derived from cash and settlement services and related currency conversion income.

CO Net Revenue increased by 104.1% YoY to RUB 1,151 million driven by the growth of ROWI digital factoring and online bank guarantees portfolios, and interest income from investments in debt securities (high-quality corporate and government bonds).

          
Corporate and Other (CO) Net Revenue breakdown
 
 3Q 2021
RUB million		3Q 2022
RUB million		YoY9M 2021
RUB million		9M 2022
RUB million		YoY 3Q 2022
USD million		9M 2022
USD million
CO Net Revenue564 1,151 104.1%1,334 2,697 102.2% 20.047.0
ROWI295 696 135.6%670 1,775 164.8% 12.130.9
Flocktory152 181 19.0%412 466 13.0% 3.28.1
Tochka126 - (100.0%)282 106 (62.5%) -1.8
Corporate and Other projects(10)273 2750.4%(30)351 1268.0% 4.86.1
                

CO Net Revenue increased by 104.1% YoY to RUB 1,151 million ($20.0 million) driven by:

  • ROWI Net Revenue growth by 135.6% YoY to RUB 696 million ($12.1 million) on further expansion of bank guarantees and factoring portfolios and gross yield appreciation:
    • As of September 30, 2022, the bank guarantees portfolio reached RUB 71.0 billion - an increase of 128% YoY. In 3Q 2022, the average amount of an issued guarantee amounted to RUB 1.1 million.
    • As of September 30, 2022, the factoring portfolio was RUB 11.1 billion or 60% higher YoY. In 3Q 2022, following further expansion of the business, the number of active clients increased by 17% YoY to 695.
    • As of September 30, 2022, the portfolio of online loans for government contracts execution was RUB 2.2 billion.
    • In 3Q 2022, the share of ROWI Net Revenue in Total Net Revenue reached 8.0% growing 3.4 ppts YoY.
  • Flocktory Net Revenue increased by 19.0% YoY to RUB 181 million ($3.2 million) due to an overall increase of the number of clients and traffic-providers, compound with growth of the average check.
  • Tochka project was closed after the disposal of our stake in the JSC Tochka associate. We continue our collaboration with Tochka on an arm-length basis and provide a bundle of cash settlement services accounted for within PS Other Net Revenue.
  • Corporate and Other projects Net Revenue in 3Q 2022 amounted to RUB 273 million compared to RUB 10 million of loss in 3Q 2021 driven by interest income from (i) investments into debt securities (high-quality corporate and government bonds) and (ii) interest income for provided credits.
          
Operating expenses and other non-operating income and expenses
                
 3Q 2021
RUB million		3Q 2022
RUB million		YoY9M 2021
RUB million		9M 2022
RUB million		YoY 3Q 2022
USD million		9M 2022
USD million
Operating expenses(2,874)(3,363)17.0%(8,005)(9,876)23.4% (58.6)(172.0)
% of Net Revenue(44.8%)(38.5%)6.2 p.p.(45.4%)(39.1%)6.3 p.p.   
Selling, general and administrative expenses(986)(959)(2.7%)(2,147)(2,503)16.6% (16.7)(43.6)
% of Net Revenue(15.4%)(11.0%)4.4 p.p.(12.2%)(9.9%)2.3 p.p.   
Personnel expenses(1,496)(1,987)32.8%(4,726)(5,662)19.8% (34.6)(98.6)
% of Net Revenue(23.3%)(22.8%)0.5 p.p.(26.8%)(22.4%)4.4 p.p.   
Depreciation, amortization & impairment(289)(258)(10.7%)(872)(858)(1.6%) (4.5)(14.9)
% of Net Revenue(4.5%)(3.0%)1.5 p.p.(4.9%)(3.4%)1.5 p.p.   
Credit loss (expense)(103)(159)54.4%(260)(853)228.1% (2.8)(14.9)
% of Net Revenue(1.6%)(1.8%)(0.2 p.p.)(1.5%)(3.4%)(1.9 p.p.)   
Other non-operating income and expenses excluding gain on disposal of an associate36 582 1516.7%200 (2,117)(1158.5%) 10.1 (36.9)
% of Net Revenue0.6%6.7%6.1 p.p.1.1%(8.4%)(9.5 p.p.)   
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture- -  306 - (100.0%) - - 
% of Net Revenue0.0%0.0%0.0 p.p.1.7%0.0%(1.7 p.p.)   
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net3 555 18400.0%(39)(2,255)5682.1% 9.7 (39.3)
% of Net Revenue0.0%6.4%6.3 p.p.(0.2%)(8.9%)(8.7 p.p.)   
Interest income and expenses, net2 (7)(450.0%)(25)65 360.0% (0.1)1.1 
% of Net Revenue0.0%(0.1%)(0.1 p.p.)(0.1%)0.3%0.4 p.p.   
Other income and expenses, net31 34 (9.7%)(42)73 273.8% 0.6 1.3 
% of Net Revenue0.5%0.4%(0.1 p.p.)(0.2%)0.3%0.5 p.p.   
Gain on disposal of an associate6,213 - (100.0%)6,213 - (100.0%) - - 
% of Net Revenue96.8%0.0% 35.2%0.0%    
          

Operating expenses increased by 17.0% YoY to RUB 3,363 million ($58.6 million) that is however as a result of Total Net Revenue growth by 35.9% forms a decrease by 6.2 ppts to 38.5% as a percentage of Total Net Revenue demonstrating the positive operating leverage effect.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses marginally decreased by 2.7% YoY to RUB 959 million ($16.7 million) and by 4.4 ppts YoY to 11.0% as a percentage of Total Net Revenue driven by the positive operating leverage effect.

Personnel expenses increased by 32.8% to RUB 1,987 million ($34.6 million) driven by hiring of new staff for development of new products and strong financial performance resulting in higher accruals for bonuses to employee. At the same time, personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Net Revenue decreased by 0.5 ppts YoY to 22.8% resulting from the positive operating leverage effect.

Credit loss stood at RUB 159 million ($2.8 million) or 1.8% as a percentage of Total Net Revenue predominantly as a result of further growth of the ROWI’s bank guarantees and factoring portfolios.

Other non-operating income (net) amounted to RUB 582 million ($10.1 million) compared to RUB 36 million last year primarily due to the foreign exchange gain resulting from the appreciation of the Russian Rouble versus USD and Euro in 3Q 2022.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased by 38.3% YoY to RUB 1,325 million ($23.1 million) in line with Total Net Revenue dynamics. The effective tax rate was 22.3%, an increase by 12.5 ppts YoY due to the absence of the one-off non-taxable gain on sale of an associate that occurred in 3Q 2021.

          
Profitability results         
                
 3Q 2021
RUB million
3Q 2022
RUB million
YoY9M 2021
RUB million
9M 2022
RUB million
YoY 3Q 2022
USD million
9M 2022
USD million
Adjusted EBITDA3,834 5,620 46.6%10,504 16,279 55.0% 97.9 283.5 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %59.7%64.4%4.7 p.p.59.6%64.5%4.9 p.p. 64.4%64.5%
Adjusted Net Profit2,705 4,690 73.4%7,470 9,980 33.6% 81.6 173.8 
Adjusted Net Profit margin, %42.1%53.8%11.6 p.p.42.4%39.5%(2.8 p.p.) 53.8%39.5%
Payment Services3,231 4,004 23.9%8,753 12,605 44.0% 69.7 219.5 
PS Net Profit margin, %55.2%52.9%(2.3 p.p.)53.7%55.9%2.2 p.p. 52.9%55.9%
Corporate and Other (CO)(526)686 230.4%(1,283)(2,625)(104.6%) 11.9 (45.7)
Tochka5 - (100.0%)328 (15)(104.5%) - (0.3)
ROWI122 303 147.6%156 675 332.3% 5.3 11.8 
Flocktory (6)63 1094.0%(109)36 133.0% 1.1 0.6 
Corporate and Other projects(647)320 149.5%(1,658)(3,321)(100.3%) 5.6 (57.8)
          

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 46.6% YoY to RUB 5,620 million ($97.9 million) mainly due to the Total Net Revenue growth by 35.9%. As a result of the positive operating leverage effect Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 4.7 ppts YoY to 64.4%.

Adjusted Net Profit increased by 73.4% YoY to RUB 4,690 million ($81.6 million). Adjusted Net Profit margin increased by 11.6 ppts YoY to 53.8% driven by the foreign exchange gain partially offset by the higher income tax expense.

Payment Services Net Profit increased by 23.9% YoY to RUB 4,004 million ($69.7 million) as a result of PS Net Revenue growth by 29.4% YoY while PS Net Profit margin reduced by 2.3 p.p. YoY mainly due to increase of personnel expenses (describe earlier).

CO Net Profit amounted to RUB 686 million ($11.9 million) driven primarily by the following factors:

  • Corporate and Other projects Net Profit amounted to RUB 320 million primarily resulting from the foreign exchange gain.
  • ROWI Net Profit increased to RUB 303 million compared to RUB 122 million in the previous year mainly as a result of its Net Revenue growth by 135.6% YoY.
  • Flocktory Net Profit was RUB 63 million compared to RUB 6 million of loss in the previous year driven by the higher Net Revenue by 19.0% YoY and the rigorous cost control.

Guidance

Due to the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, we have decided to extend our abstaining from providing guidance on both short- and medium-term perspective. We will update our guidance on expectations if and when more information becomes available.

We encourage investors to review our 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F in the Caption “Risk Factors” and other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more details on risks.

Dividends and buyback program

Due to the lingering stock market infrastructure issues resulting from the introduction of European sanctions against the Russian National Settlement Depositary, the Company does not see the opportunity to organise the distribution of dividends or repurchase shares with the equal treatment of all existing shareholders. Respectively the Board decided to keep the distribution of dividends under review until changes of the sanction regime in respect of the Russian National Settlement Depositary and has not approved the commencement of the buyback program.

The full impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and other markets where we operate remains unclear and requires caution for the benefit of all shareholders and the Company.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Given the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, there will be no conference call or webcast to discuss the results. We welcome all our stakeholders to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor’s website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We stand at the forefront of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure the digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, and several other projects.

For the FY 2021 QIWI had revenue of RUB 41.1 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 13.2 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).

For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected total net revenue, adjusted net profit and net revenue yield, dividend payments, payment volume growth, growth of physical and virtual distribution channels, trends in each of our market verticals and statements regarding the development of our ROWI and Flocktory businesses, the impact of recent sanctions targeting Russia, the impact of such sanctions on our results of operations, potential further changes in the regulatory regime, and others. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of QIWI to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, the macroeconomic conditions of the Russian Federation and in each of the international markets in which we operate, growth in each of our market verticals, competition, the introduction of new products and services and their acceptance by consumers, QIWI’s ability to estimate the market risk and capital risk associated with new projects, a decline in net revenue yield, regulation, QIWI’s ability to grow physical and virtual distribution channels, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in QIWI’s products and services, QIWI’s ability to expand geographically, the risk that new projects will not perform in accordance with its expectations and other risks identified under the Caption “Risk Factors” in QIWI’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIWI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements or to report future events that may affect such forward-looking statements unless QIWI is required to do so by law.

 
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in millions)
      
 As of December 31,  As of September 30, As of September 30,
 2021 2022 (unaudited) 2022 (unaudited)
 RUB RUB USD
Assets     
Non-current assets     
Property and equipment1,417 1,149 20.0
Goodwill and other intangible assets10,501 11,174 194.6
Long-term debt securities1,111 2,750 47.9
Investments in associate- 327 5.7
Long-term loans issued267 155 2.7
Other non-current assets812 217 3.8
Deferred tax assets237 234 4.1
Total non-current assets14,345 16,006 278.8
Current assets     
Trade and other receivables11,576 10,094 175.8
Short-term loans issued11,270 13,690 238.4
Short-term debt securities11,976 12,300 214.2
Prepaid income tax463 277 4.8
Other current assets1,262 1,111 19.4
Cash and cash equivalents33,033 40,439 704.4
Total current assets69,580 77,911 1,357.0
Total assets83,925 93,917 1,635.8
Equity and liabilities     
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent     
Share capital1 1 0.02
Additional paid-in capital1,876 1,876 32.7
Share premium12,068 12,068 210.2
Other reserves2,376 2,450 42.7
Retained earnings26,822 36,084 628.5
Translation reserve542 457 8.0
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent43,685 52,936 922.0
Non-controlling interests155 478 8.3
Total equity43,840 53,414 930.3
Non-current liabilities     
Long-term debt4,648 3,943 68.7
Long-term deferred income717 1,112 19.4
Long-term lease liabilities334 138 2.4
Other non-current liabilities80 85 1.5
Deferred tax liabilities1,376 1,831 31.9
Total non-current liabilities7,155 7,109 123.8
Current liabilities     
Trade and other payables23,365 20,780 361.9
Customer accounts and amounts due to banks7,635 10,625 185.1
Short-term debt86 72 1.3
Short-term lease liabilities308 263 4.6
VAT and other taxes payable178 356 6.2
Other current liabilities1,358 1,298 22.6
Total current liabilities32,930 33,394 581.6
Total equity and liabilities83,925 93,917 1,635.8
      

  

 
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in millions, except per share data)
 
 Three months ended (unaudited)
 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 RUB RUB USD
Continuing operations     
Revenue:11,746  12,955  225.6 
Payment processing fees9,667  9,663  168.3 
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate962  1,697  29.6 
Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments441  387  6.7 
Other revenue676  1,208  21.0 
      
Operating costs and expenses:(8,201) (7,593) (132.3)
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)(5,327) (4,230) (73.7)
Selling, general and administrative expenses(986) (959) (16.7)
Personnel expenses(1,496) (1,987) (34.6)
Depreciation and amortization(277) (258) (4.5)
Credit loss expense(103) (159) (2.8)
Impairment of non-current assets(12) -  - 
Profit from operations3,545  5,362  93.4 
      
Gain on disposal of an associate6,213  -  - 
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net3  555  9.7 
Interest income and expenses, net2  (7) (0.1)
Other income and expenses, net31  34  0.6 
Profit before tax9,794  5,944  103.5 
Income tax expense(958) (1,325) (23.1)
Profit for the period8,836  4,619  80.5 
Attributable to:     
Equity holders of the parent8,787  4,463  77.7 
Non-controlling interests49  156  2.7 
      
Other comprehensive (loss)/income     
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:    
Foreign currency translation:     
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations10  (177) (3.1)
Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):     
Net gain/(loss) arising during the period, net of tax(21) (121) (2.1)
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal(2) -  - 
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax(13) (298) (5.2)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax 8,823  4,321  75.3 
Attributable to:     
Equity holders of the parent8,774  4,160  72.5 
Non-controlling interests49  161  2.8 
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent140.71  71.17  1.24 
Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent140.71  71.17  1.24 
      

  

 
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in millions, except per share data)
 
 Nine months ended (unaudited)
 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 RUB RUB USD
Continuing operations     
Revenue:31,793  36,687  639.0 
Payment processing fees26,444  27,450  478.1 
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate2,305  5,078  88.4 
Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments1,295  1,278  22.3 
Other revenue1,749  2,881  50.2 
      
Operating costs and expenses:(22,169) (21,325) (371.4)
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)(14,164) (11,449) (199.4)
Selling, general and administrative expenses(2,147) (2,503) (43.6)
Personnel expenses(4,726) (5,662) (98.6)
Depreciation and amortization(848) (822) (14.3)
Credit loss expense(260) (853) (14.9)
Impairment of non-current assets(24) (36) (0.6)
Profit from operations9,624  15,362  267.6 
      
Gain on disposal of an associate6,213  -  - 
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture306  -  - 
Foreign exchange loss, net(39) (2,255) (39.3)
Interest income and expenses, net(25) 65  1.1 
Other income and expenses, net(42) 73  1.3 
Profit before tax16,037  13,245  230.7 
Income tax expense(2,614) (3,559) (62.0)
Profit for the period13,423  9,686  168.7 
Attributable to:     
Equity holders of the parent13,348  9,262  161.3 
Non-controlling interests75  424  7.4 
      
Other comprehensive income     
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:    
Foreign currency translation:     
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations(14) (101) (1.8)
Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):     
Net gain/(loss) arising during the period, net of tax(21) (11) (0.2)
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal(2) -  - 
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax(37) (112) (2.0)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax13,386  9,574  166.8 
Attributable to:     
Equity holders of the parent13,311  9,166  159.7 
Non-controlling interests75  408  7.1 
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent213.81  147.98  2.58 
Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent213.72  147.98  2.58 

  

 
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in millions)
 
 Nine months ended (unaudited)
 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 RUB RUB USD(1)
      
Operating activities     
Profit before tax16,037  13,245  230.7 
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows (used in) /generated from operating activities     
Depreciation and amortization848  822  14.3 
Foreign exchange loss, net39  2,255  39.3 
Interest income, net(1,898) (4,787) (83.4)
Credit loss expense260  853  14.9 
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture(306) -  - 
Gain on disposal of an associate(6,213) -  - 
Impairment of non-current assets24  36  0.6 
Other(29) 83  1.4 
Net cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital8,762  12,507  217.8 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables2,125  (3,592) (62.6)
Decrease in other assets86  103  1.8 
(Decrease)/increase in customer accounts and amounts due to banks(4,163) 4,832  84.2 
Decrease in accounts payable and accruals(10,444) (5,354) (93.3)
Increase in other liabilities1,142  409  7.1 
Increase in loans issued from banking operations(2,418) (2,561) (44.6)
Cash (used in)/ generated from operations(4,910) 6,344  110.5 
Interest received2,579  5,480  95.4 
Interest paid(428) (399) (6.9)
Income tax paid(2,167) (2,840) (49.5)
Net cash flow (used in)/generated from operating activities(4,926) 8,585  149.5 
Investing activities     
Cash paid as investments in associates-  (660) (11.5)
Cash used in business combinations(10) (304) (5.3)
Proceeds from sale of an associate4,947  4,855  84.6 
Purchase of property and equipment(208) (173) (3.0)
Purchase of intangible assets(122) (147) (2.6)
Proceeds from sale of fixed and intangible assets12  9  0.2 
Loans issued(23) (7) (0.1)
Repayment of loans issued12  34  0.6 
Purchase of debt securities(8,058) (4,509) (78.5)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of debt instruments2,885  2,391  41.6 
Dividends received from an associate532  -  - 
Net cash flow generated from investing activities(33) 1,489  25.9 
Financing activities      
Repayment of debt(649) (717) (12.5)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities(270) (216) (3.8)
Dividends paid to owners of the Group(3,822) -  - 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders(64) (124) (2.2)
Net cash flow used in financing activities(4,805) (1,057) (18.4)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(140) (1,611) (28.1)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(9,904) 7,406  129.0 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period47,382  33,033  575.4 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period37,478  40,439  704.4 
      

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information

This release presents Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, and earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which is revenue in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue, and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.

We define non-IFRS financial measures as follows:

  • “Total Net Revenue” is calculated by subtracting cost of revenue from revenue.
  • “Adjusted EBITDA” as Net profit plus/(less): (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) other expenses/(income), (3) foreign exchange loss/(gain), (4) share of loss/(gain) of associates and joint ventures, (5) interest expenses/ (income), (6) income tax expenses, (7) share-based payment expenses, (8) impairment of non-current assets, (9) loss/(gain) on disposal of an associate.
  • “Adjusted Net profit” as Net profit plus/(less): (1) fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, (2) impairment of non-current assets, (3) share-based payment expenses, (4) loss/(gain) on disposal of an associate, (5) effect of taxation of the above items.
  • “Adjusted EBITDA Margin” as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Net Revenue.
  • “Adjusted Net profit Margin” as Adjusted Net profit divided by Total Net Revenue.

Total Net Revenue is a key measure used by management to observe our operational profitability since it reflects our portion of the revenue net of fees that we pass through, primarily to our agents and other reload channels providers. In addition, under IFRS, most types of fees are presented on a gross basis whereas certain types of fees are presented on a net basis. Therefore, in order to analyze our two sources of payment processing fees on a comparative basis, management reviews Total Net Revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management as a supplemental performance measure that facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses, net), changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than our functional currency (affecting foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), non-cash charges (affecting share-based payments expenses and impairment of non-current assets), and certain one-time income and expenses (affecting other income, offering and related expenses, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other expenses, share in losses of associates and impairment of investment in associates because we believe it is helpful to view the performance of our business excluding the impact of entities that we do not control, and because our share of the net income (loss) of associates and other expenses includes items that have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (such as finance expenses, net, income tax, and depreciation and amortization). Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of operating performance on a more consistent basis, we also use Adjusted EBITDA in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted Net Profit is a key measure used by management to observe the operational profitability of the company. We believe Adjusted Net Profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it measures a company’s operating performance without the effect of non-recurring items or items that are not core to our operations. For example, loss on disposals of subsidiaries and the effects of deferred taxation on excluded items do not represent the core operations of the business, and fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, impairment of non-current assets and share-based payments expenses do not have a substantial cash effect. Nevertheless, such gains and losses can affect our financial performance.

Payment Services segment payment volume provides a measure of the overall size and growth of the business, and increasing our payment volumes is essential to growing our profitability.

Payment Services segment net revenue yield. We calculate Payment Services segment net revenue yield by dividing Payment Services segment net revenue by Payment Services segment payment volume. Payment Services segment net revenue yield provides a measure of our ability to generate net revenue per unit of volume we process.

We define the above measures as follows:

  • PS Payment Net Revenue is the Net Revenue comprising the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions.
  • PS Other Net Revenue primarily comprises revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
 
QIWI plc.
Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results
(in millions, except per share data)
 
 Three months ended (unaudited)
 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 RUB RUB USD
      
Revenue 11,746  12,955  225.6 
Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)5,327  4,230  73.7 
Total Net Revenue6,419  8,725  152.0 
Segment Net Revenue     
Payment Services Segment Revenue10,902  11,435  199.2 
      
PS Payment Revenue(1)9,667  9,663  168.3 
Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)4,811  3,634  63.3 
PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue4,856  6,029  105.0 
      
PS Other Revenue(3)1,235  1,772  30.9 
Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(4)236  227  3.9 
PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue999  1,545  26.9 
Payment Services Segment Net Revenue5,855  7,574  131.9 
      
Corporate and Other Category Revenue844  1,520  26.5 
Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)280  369  6.4 
Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue564  1,151  20.0 
      
Total Segment Net Revenue6,419  8,725  152.0 
      
Profit for the period8,836  4,619  80.5 
Plus:     
Depreciation and amortization277  258  4.5 
Other income and expenses, net(31) (34) (0.6)
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net(3) (555) (9.7)
Gain on disposal of an associate(6,213) -  - 
Interest income and expenses, net(2) 7  0.1 
Income tax expenses958  1,325  23.1 
Impairment of non-current assets12  -  - 
Adjusted EBITDA3,834  5,620  97.9 
Adjusted EBITDA margin59.7% 64.4% 64.4%
      
Profit for the period8,836  4,619  80.5 
Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5)84  85  1.5 
Impairment of non-current assets12  -  - 
Gain on disposal of an associate(6,213) -  - 
Effect of taxation of the above items(14) (14) (0.2)
Adjusted Net Profit2,705  4,690  81.6 
      
Adjusted Net Profit per share:     
Basic43.32  74.79  1.30 
Diluted43.32  74.79  1.30 
      
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share:     
Basic62,449  62,713  62,713 
Diluted62,449  62,713  62,713 

_______________________

(1) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.
(2) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.
(3) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
(4) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.
(5) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT and Rapida. 

 
QIWI plc.
Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results
(in millions, except per share data)
 
 Nine months ended (unaudited)
 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 RUB RUB USD
      
Revenue31,793  36,687  639.0 
Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)14,164  11,449  199.4 
Total Net Revenue17,629  25,238  439.6 
Segment Net Revenue     
Payment Services Segment Revenue29,594  33,019  575.1 
      
PS Payment Revenue(1)26,444  27,450  478.1 
Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)12,587  9,722  169.3 
PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue13,857  17,728  308.8 
      
PS Other Revenue(3)3,150  5,569  97.0 
Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(4)712  756  13.2 
PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue2,438  4,813  83.8 
Payment Services Segment Net Revenue16,295  22,541  392.6 
      
Corporate and Other Category Revenue2,199  3,668  63.9 
Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)865  971  16.9 
Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue1,334  2,697  47.0 
      
Total Segment Net Revenue17,629  25,238  439.6 
      
Profit for the period13,423  9,686  168.7 
Plus:     
Depreciation and amortization848  822  14.3 
Other income and expenses, net42  (73) (1.3)
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net39  2,255  39.3 
Gain on disposal of an associate(6,213) -  - 
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture(306) -  - 
Interest income and expenses, net25  (65) (1.1)
Income tax expenses2,614  3,559  62.0 
Share-based payment expenses8  59  1.0 
Impairment of non-current assets24  36  0.6 
Adjusted EBITDA10,504  16,279  283.5 
Adjusted EBITDA margin59.6% 64.5% 64.5%
      
Profit for the period13,423  9,686  168.7 
Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5)252  266  4.6 
Impairment of non-current assets24  36  0.6 
Share-based payment expenses8  59  1.0 
Gain on disposal of an associate(6,213) -  - 
Effect of taxation of the above items(24) (67) (1.2)
Adjusted Net Profit7,470  9,980  173.8 
      
Adjusted Net Profit per share:     
Basic119.66  159.45  2.78 
Diluted119.62  159.45  2.78 
      
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share:     
Basic62,428  62,588  62,588 
Diluted62,449  62,588  62,588 

_______________________

(1) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.
(2) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.
(3) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
(4) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.
(5) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT and Rapida.

 

        











    

        

        
