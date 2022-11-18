Splash Beverage Group Names Industry Veteran James Allred to Head Sales & Distribution

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has named James Michael Allred to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Reporting to Splash Beverage Group President, Bill Meissner, Allred will become a key member of the Splash leadership team and be responsible for leading the sales organization, driving sales initiatives through Splash’s growing distribution network and building the size of our national retail-chain customer base.

Prior to joining Splash Beverage Group, Allred was employed by Anheuser-Busch InBev where he held several senior-level sales roles since beginning his career there more than 20 years ago. Most recently, Allred was Senior Sales Director of AB InBev with oversight of InBev’s largest convenience store customer, 7-Eleven, and the team of 30 which serviced this customer.

Bill Meissner, Splash Beverage Group’s President and Chief Marketing Officer said, “After a rigorous nationwide search begun in June, we’re delighted to have James join the Splash team. The rapid pace of new distribution partners and chain retail customers created the need for a senior level sales position with oversight of our growing team and ever-expanding network of wholesalers. James emerged very clearly as the candidate we needed to recruit. He has a proven track record of growing brands within a beer-wholesaler network comprised of the same participants as ours and a history of driving volume through the nation’s largest chain retailers. James saw the enormous opportunity Splash presents and enthusiastically joined the team and we’re thrilled to have him leading our sales team.”

Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nistico, added, "As we build out distribution across the US, it is imperative that we execute on ALL current AND future opportunities. James is the perfect person for this job, his experience and track record are exactly what we need as the company grows. Every minute of every day, 100% of his focus is on distributor and retail execution ... which equals more sales and revenue. James will accelerate our traction in the chains and assist our distributors with execution in the street."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

