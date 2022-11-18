Global Apheresis Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032, As Neurology to Comprise Key Application Area: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global apheresis market is evaluated at US$ 2,990 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 8,960 Million by 2032, mounting at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032. From 2017-2021 a CAGR of 10.3% was registered for the apheresis market. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, increasing demand for blood transfusions, and product launches are the major factor driving the growth of the global apheresis equipment market during the forecast period.



The increasing number of diseases, a rise in the demand for blood components and their associated safety, technological advancements in the development of new apheresis techniques, and an increase in reimbursement policies and funding for apheresis procedures are expected to drive market growth. Also, the increasing incidence of blood-related disorders combined with technological advancements in devices is expected to boost the apheresis market.

The introduction of new therapy lines such as stem cell therapy, immunoglobulin therapy, and radiotherapy for control and prevention of chronic diseases is inadvertently bolstering the adoption of apheresis procedures, in turn boosting the growth of the global apheresis market.



Download Sample Copy of This Report –



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4352

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global apheresis market is projected to expand at 11.6% CAGR.

North America dominates the global apheresis market, capturing more than ~10% of the market.

of the market. Based on the procedure, plasmapheresis is proven as one of the most effective.

By application, neurology provides an opportunity for the market to grow at the rate of 10.9% in the next 10 years.

Key Segments Covered in Apheresis Industry Survey

By Product:

Devices

Disposables

By Application:

Renal Diseases

Neurology

Haematology

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others (Fibrosis and Diabetes)



By Procedure :

Plasmapheresis

Photopheresis

LDL Apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others (Lymphapheresis and extracorporeal immunoadsorption)



By Technology :

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

By End User :

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centres

Public

Private

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East &Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution-



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4352



Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading incumbent players and vendors working within the global apheresis market are

Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIKKISO Co., Ltd., Medica S. p. A., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., and Therakos, Inc., among others.

Key manufacturers of the apheresis market are constantly innovating to meet new challenges that are evolving daily. Prominent market players are focusing on a competitive market pricing strategy, which includes the installation of integrated systems along with high-end software.

Apheresis companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with governments and end-use industries for increasing the installation rate of apheresis systems. The growing acceptance of disposable apheresis kits due to their relatively low prices, has created abundant opportunities for manufacturers are witnessing positive demand for apheresis technology.

In January 2020 - Fresenius Kabi inaugurated the expansion of the transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic. The company manufactures apheresis sets. These products are used, for example, to collect blood components such as platelets or plasma. Fresenius Kabi undertook the expansion to meet the rising demand for these high-quality disposables used for critically important donations.

In September 2020 - NIKKISO CO., LTD. participated in the China Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) & International Component Manufacturing Design Show (ICMD), a global exhibition for the medical devices market. It will take place in Shanghai from October 19-22, 2020

In August 2022 -- Haemonetics Corporation announced an agreement with Epic, a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, to offer Haemonetics' SafeTrace Tx® blood bank information system to Epic's global network of hospitals.



Get Full Access of This Premium Report-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4352



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the apheresis market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the Apheresis Market Analysis Repot By Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration), By Product (Devices, Disposables), By Application (Renal Diseases, Neurology, Haematology, Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases) By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Explore Fact.MR’s Domain Coverage in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the technology sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Leukapheresis Products Market Insights - An increase in blood donations, increasing endeavours by key companies in the leukapheresis market's industry, and frequent advancements in medical technology and research sciences are all major drivers of the Leukapheresis products market. During the projection period of 2021-2031, the market for leukapheresis products is predicted to rise at a blistering rate. The manufacturing and excessive sales of "Leukopaks," which are supplemented with high concentrations of lymphocytes incorporating leukapheresis products, are one of the clearest instances of demand drivers for leukapheresis product sales.

Plasmapheresis Market Research - The rising prevalence of autoimmune illnesses has resulted in an increase in demand for plasmapheresis around the world. The growing need for extracorporeal therapy is likely to positively impact the global autoimmune disorders market's growth. Type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, temporal arteritis, and lupus are just a few of the autoimmune illnesses that are driving growing demand for plasmapheresis. Plasmapheresis is also utilised to treat sickle cell disease and different forms of neurotherapy.

Adsorption Apheresis Devices Market Scope - The market for adsorption apheresis devices is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of patients suffering from blood-related, neurological, and other disease problems, as well as an increase in healthcare expenditure in each country to improve hospital infrastructures and healthcare management policies, and an increase in the number of hospitals, which is one of the major factors driving the market for adsorption apheresis devices.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh



US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog