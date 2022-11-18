The Global Online Therapy Services Market is expected to grow by $9.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Therapy Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359988/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the online therapy services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surging adoption of smartphones coupled with increased preference for online services, strategic initiatives by market vendors, and the rising prevalence of mental health disorders.

The online therapy services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The online therapy services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential use

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing popularity of online health services as one of the prime reasons driving the online therapy services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing government initiatives to support online health services and rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online therapy services market covers the following areas:

• Online therapy services market sizing

• Online therapy services market forecast

• Online therapy services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online therapy services market vendors that include 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling. Also, the online therapy services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

