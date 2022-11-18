Webinar: State of the Building Industry

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market conditions are rapidly changing, and building professionals need to pay more attention than ever to sustainability trends so they can future-proof their business by designing and constructing homes that meet the needs of today’s homebuyers.

Click here to register.

On Wednesday, December 7 at 2:00 pm Eastern, Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will present COGNITION Smart Data market intelligence, offering invaluable insights into the state of the building industry, key sustainability topics, and the latest trends in consumer preferences, purchase drivers, and behavioral patterns.

This webinar will highlight:

The 2023 market forecast for the building industry

Housing market growth patterns and the changing model of homeownership

Sustainability trends like net zero, electrification, healthy home, water conservation, solar, connected living, and resiliency

ESG’s role in the transformation to a decarbonized economy

Changing homebuyer demands

Reserve your spot today!

About our presenter:

As cofounder and CEO of Green Builder Media, Sara is a visionary thought leader and passionate advocate for sustainability. A former venture capitalist, she has participated in the life cycle (from funding to exit) of over 20 companies, with an emphasis on combining sustainability and profitability. She lives in Lake City, Colo., with her husband, where she is an avid long-distance runner, snowboarder, and Crossfit trainer. She is also on the Board of Directors at Dvele, runs the Rural Segment for Energize Colorado, and is a former County Commissioner.