The Home Furniture and Bedding Market is expected to grow by $10.86 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period

96% during the forecast period. Our report on the home furniture and bedding market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing online sales, increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings, and improving residential construction market.

The home furniture and bedding market in US analysis includes distribution channel and product segments.



The home furniture and bedding market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Living room furniture

• Bedroom furniture

• Storage furniture

• Others



This study identifies the surging demand for eco-friendly furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the home furniture and bedding market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the growing importance of innovative customized furniture and focus on sustainable operations and offerings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home furniture and bedding market in US covers the following areas:

• Home furniture and bedding market sizing

• Home furniture and bedding market forecast

• Home furniture and bedding market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home furniture and bedding market vendors in US that include American Textile Co., Ashcomm LLC, Bellino Fine Linens, Boll and Branch LLC, Crane and Canopy Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., DOWNLITE, Frette North America Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hollander Sleep and Decor, Hooker Furnishings Corp., LaZBoy Inc., Peacock Alley, Sauder Woodworking Co., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., Steelcase Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and WestPoint Home. Also, the home furniture and bedding market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

