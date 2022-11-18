The Global Automotive Floor Mats Market is expected to grow by $13.77 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Floor Mats Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359985/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive floor mats market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for vehicle customization in western markets, growing use of eco-friendly mats, and increasing production of passenger cars (PC) and commercial vehicles (CV).

The automotive floor mats market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive floor mats market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Rubber

• Textile

• Plastic

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in demand for comfort and safety in vehicle cabin as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive floor mats market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in automotive floor mats market and increasing demand for customized aftermarket carpeting solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive floor mats market covers the following areas:

• Automotive floor mats market sizing

• Automotive floor mats market forecast

• Automotive floor mats market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive floor mats market vendors that include 3M Co., Auto Custom Carpets Inc, Auto tech non wovens, BDKUSA INC, Covercraft Industries LLC, ExactMade LLC, GAHH LLC, German auto tops Inc., Husky Liners Inc, KK Motors Inc., LCI Industries, Lloyd Mats Inc., MaxLinear Inc., STINZO AUOTMOTIVES PVT LTD, Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., WeatherTech Direct LLC, Autoform, and RACEMARK International LLC. Also, the automotive floor mats market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

