HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

18 November 2022

Announcement of Intention to Extend Use of Over-Allotment Facility

The Board is pleased to announce that it intends to utilise up to an additional £10 million under the Company's Over-allotment Facility relating to its live offer for subscription.

On 5 September 2022, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the “Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 5 September 2022. On 11 October 2022, the Board announced the closure of the 'early bird' discount offer in respect of applications received under the Offer.

On 17 October 2022, the Company announced that it had received valid applications in excess of £18 million and, accordingly, that the directors of the Company intended to utilise up to £10 million of the additional £30 million available under the Over-allotment Facility.

The Board is now pleased to announce that it has received valid applications under the Offer in excess of £27 million in aggregate and, accordingly, the Board intends to utilise up to an additional £10 million available under the Over-allotment Facility. Subject to investor demand and the deployment of capital into VCT qualifying companies, the Board reserves the right to expand its use of the Over-allotment Facility in due course.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Copies of the Prospectus are available until the Offer closes from the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk and The National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

Important Information