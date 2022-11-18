The Global Instant Water Heater Market is expected to grow by $2.3 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instant Water Heater Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359982/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the instant water heater market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by robust growth of the hospitality sector, increased online product penetration, and high demand for smart consumer electronics.

The instant water heater market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The instant water heater market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Type

• Gas instant water heaters

• Electric instant water heaters



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for electric water heaters as one of the prime reasons driving the instant water heater market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing urbanization and industrialization and increasing demand for water heating systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the instant water heater market covers the following areas:

• Instant water heater market sizing

• Instant water heater market forecast

• Instant water heater market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading instant water heater market vendors that include A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Electric Heater Co., The Jaquar Group, Niagara Industries Inc., Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, VORDOSCH DEUTSCHLAND GmbH, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the instant water heater market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

