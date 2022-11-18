The Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to grow by $41.91 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kitchen Appliances Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359979/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the kitchen appliances market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for premium, innovative smart kitchen appliances, compliance with international safety standards, and changing kitchen designs.

The kitchen appliances market analysis includes application and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The kitchen appliances market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of the modular kitchen as one of the prime reasons driving the kitchen appliances market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of first cooking time and digital marketing and social media complementing market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the kitchen appliances market covers the following areas:

• Kitchen appliances market sizing

• Kitchen appliances market forecast

• Kitchen appliances market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kitchen appliances market vendors that include AB Electrolux, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Dacor Inc., Fisher, and Paykel Appliances Inc., General Electric Co, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KitchenAid Corp USA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Kutchina Home Makers Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele, and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the kitchen appliances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

