The Global Cashew Milk Market is expected to grow by $59.35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

Our report on the cashew milk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk, growing awareness about the health benefits of cashew milk, and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

The cashew milk market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The cashew milk market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for sugar-free and organic cashew milk as one of the prime reasons driving the cashew milk market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and rise in online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the cashew milk market covers the following areas:

• Cashew milk market sizing

• Cashew milk market forecast

• Cashew milk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cashew milk market vendors that include Blue Diamond Growers, Britvic Plc, Califia Farms LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Goodmylk, Nayagreens, Nutriops S.L, Nutty life LLC, PureHarvest, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Village Juicery. Also, the cashew milk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

