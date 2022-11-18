BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Asic Miners US & Announces Another Board Member

Crestview, FL, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) has started its plan to acquire ASIC Miners US. Both parties have executed their initial Letter of Intent and will move quickly to wrap up this by end of January. ASIC Miners is a large supplier of cryptocurrency miners with total sales already surpassing the $6 million dollar mark. Their diversified line of miners are designed to meet the needs of many different sizes of crypto farms ranging from people just mining in their homes up to larger farms like the one we continue to grow in North Carolina.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. currently plans to continue to concentrate on investment opportunities within the cryptocurrency market and the ASIC Miners US acquisition will add additional capabilities that will allow us to both supply customers out in the market with hardware as well as continue to expand our own mining operations even further. Currently BitFrontier Capital Holdings has three wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc., BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., and TelesisIT, LLC. All of these subsidiaries are being headed by an all-new management team who are developing the company strategies within the Crypto & IT sectors. “I know that shareholders are anxious to know each and every plan that we have for the company, a detailed road map by end of year is set to be released to current and future investors. It is very important to this team that we first build out, then build up,” states Mr. Wilkinson.

In order to help ensure our success in all of our ventures, BFCH continues to add additional talented people to the company. Jason Holcomb recently accepted our invitation to join us. He comes to BFCH with an extensive Information Technology background including networking, security, and server deployment. His 20+ years of real-world experience will allow us to expand our facilities quickly without hitting many of the hurdles our competitors do.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

Bryan WIlkinson

252-876-1005

ceo@nitroholdingsllc.com