The Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market is expected to grow by $3.6 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the rehabilitation equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of healthcare providers, rise in geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to injuries.

The rehabilitation equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The rehabilitation equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Rehabilitation centers

• Home care

• Physiotherapy centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports as one of the prime reasons driving the rehabilitation equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for PHPs and advancement in healthcare facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rehabilitation equipment market vendors that include Alimed Inc., ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Arjo AB, Baxter International Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Colfax Corp., Compass Health Brands, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Dynatronics Corp., EZ Way Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Medline Industries LP, Prism UK Medical Ltd., Roma Medical, Savaria Corp., Trans Global Sports Ltd., and V. Guldmann AS. Also, the rehabilitation equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

