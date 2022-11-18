Money Magazine Names Augusta Precious Metals 'Best Overall' in 2022 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews

CASPER, Wyo., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money.com (Money magazine) recognized Augusta Precious Metals as its recommendation for best gold IRA company in 2022 overall in a field of seven top gold IRA companies chosen by the publication after evaluating more than a dozen U.S. gold IRA companies.

In an article published on Money.com, the publisher explained that the list of seven top gold IRA companies highlights "the best options for investors with various needs and levels of financial sophistication."

A review of Augusta Precious Metals within the article cites the following as reasons Money magazine chose Augusta as the year's best top gold IRA company: "Informative video content on the site," "Encourages diverse investment," and "Potential to have fees waived for 10 years."

In regard to Augusta Precious Metal's supply of educational materials for consumers, Money.com said one of the attributes that made Augusta rise to the top of the list was its video blog series that shares bad reasons to own gold, including in a gold IRA.

The article explained, "Many gold IRA companies use scare tactics or play on investors' fear of a (highly unlikely) meltdown of the entire financial system and a wholesale collapse of the U.S. dollar." This is one of the "bad reasons to buy gold" Augusta Precious Metals educates consumers on through its video series.

Augusta Precious Metals CEO, Isaac Nuriani, said, "We are honored to have been singled out for designation as best gold IRA company by such a prestigious publication. I am gratified that the hard work we've been doing for American retirement savers is easy to recognize in this way."

According to Nuriani, the company's anti-scam marketing messages came about specifically because of the industry's proliferation of such tactics:

"Many consumers who come to us looking for the best gold IRA have already worked with gold IRA companies they are unhappy with, and we began to take on a role of helping them figure out how to disengage from those companies and get peace of mind about their gold IRA with Augusta Precious Metals. Now it's a major part of our mission.

"I think consumers will appreciate the fact that Money chose Augusta Precious Metals independently after a careful review of the nation's best gold IRA companies. There is no better confirmation of quality, and we are very happy to have this as a part of the Augusta story."

To read the Money magazine article naming Augusta Precious Metals 2022's best gold IRA company, go to https://money.com/best-gold-ira-companies/.

About Augusta Precious Metals

A leader in the gold and silver IRA industry, award-winning Augusta Precious Metals' mission is to educate and empower Americans to diversify and balance their retirement savings. Built on generations of knowledge and experience with precious metals, Augusta Precious Metals helps retirement savers potentially offset market volatility. The company's lifetime customer service has earned many high ratings, reviews and awards, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine, "Most Transparent" from Investopedia, A+ from the BBB and AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), among many others. For more information about a silver or gold IRA from Augusta Precious Metals, visit Augustapreciousmetals.com or call 800-700-1008.

About Money.com/Money Magazine

Money is written and edited by a team of journalists and researchers with decades of experience. It has won national awards for reporting, and its staff has provided commentary on Good Morning America, ABC News, NPR, and many more media outlets. Awards include an Emmy, a National Magazine Award, the Gerald Loeb Award for magazine and personal finance, and the SABEW Award for personal finance. Money was founded in 1972 as a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. Today, it continues to build upon that legacy, providing up-to-date news, educational resources, and tools that help people create meaningful investments and lasting returns.

