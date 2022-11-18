The Global Calculators Market is expected to grow by $374.21 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calculators Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359975/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the calculators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a transition in the education ecosystem, simple to use/user friendly, and growing numbers of information technology, banking, and financial institutions, accounting firm, and educational institutions.

The calculator market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The calculators market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Basic

• Financial

• Scientific

• Graphic



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of a next-generation scientific calculator as one of the prime reasons driving the calculator’s market growth during the next few years. Also, technology-enabled calculators and calculators enhancing the learning for students with disabilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the calculators market covers the following areas:

• Calculators market sizing

• Calculators market forecast

• Calculators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calculators market vendors that include Ativa Interactive Corp., Canon Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Datexx, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, Hamilton writing instruments Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Lyreco SAS, Maxi Aids Inc., Newsunda Industries Co. Ltd., Orbit Research, Orpat Group, Sharp Corp., Sunway Electronics Co., Texas Instruments Inc., Ultmost Technology Group, Victor Technology LLC., Amplify Education Inc., and Citizen Watch Co. of America Inc. Also, the calculator’s market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

