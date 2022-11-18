The Snack Bars Market is expected to grow by $912.22 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.23% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Snack Bars Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126544/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the snack bars market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, product innovations, and the health benefits of snack bars.

The snack bars market in US analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The snack bars market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Energy and nutrition bars

• Granola bars

• Breakfast bars

• Other snack bars



By Distribution Channel

• Offline distribution

• Online distribution



By Geographical Landscape

• US



This study identifies the rising demand for on-the-go breakfast options as one of the prime reasons driving the snack bars market growth in US during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for plant-based snack bars and the growing popularity of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the snack bars market in US covers the following areas:

• Snack bars market sizing

• Snack bars market forecast

• Snack bars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading snack bars market vendors in US that include Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar and Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., Natural Balance Foods, Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Probar LLC, Quest Nutrition LLC, Soylent Nutrition Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., Kroger Co., Simply Good Foods USA Inc., and Walmart Inc. Also, the snack bars market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

