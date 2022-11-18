BNP PARIBAS SA: NOTIFICATION BY THE ACPR OF THE DESIGNATION OF BNP PARIBAS ON THE LIST OF G-SIBS

French English

Paris, 18 November 2022

NOTIFICATION BY THE ACPR OF THE DESIGNATION

OF BNP PARIBAS ON THE LIST OF G-SIBs

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the “Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution” (ACPR), dated 18 November 2022, that the Group has been designated on the 2022 list of Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) in the bucket 2 corresponding to its score based on end-2021 data.

Consequently, the requirement of the G-SIB buffer applicable for the group remains at 1.5% of the total risk-weighted assets beginning 1st January 2023, unchanged compared to the level currently applicable.

The Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2022, a CET1 ratio at 12.1%1, a Tier 1 ratio at 13.5%1 and a Total Capital ratio at 15.9%1.

1 CRD4, including IFRS9 transitional arrangements

