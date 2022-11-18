The Global Avocado Market is expected to grow by $4.8 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028437/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the avocado market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of avocados, increasing production of avocados, and strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers.

The avocado market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The avocado market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional

• Organic



By Geographic

• North America

• South America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe



This study identifies the adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the avocado market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of digital influencers and demand for organic avocado oils will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the avocado market covers the following areas:

• Avocado market sizing

• Avocado market forecast

• Avocado market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading avocado market vendors that include Aguacates Selecionales JBR SA de C.V., Brooks Tropicals LLC, Calavo Growers Inc., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Del Monte Food Inc., Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., Fresca Group Ltd., Greenyard NV, Henry Avocado Corp., Index Fresh Inc., McDaniel Fruit Co., Melissas World Variety Produce Inc., Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc., Proposal, Rincon Farms Produce, Salud Foodgroup Europe BV, Tesco Plc, The Jupiter Group, West Pak Avocado Inc., and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. Also, the avocado market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

