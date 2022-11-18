The Global Automotive Camera Market is expected to grow by $4.1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Camera Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01084308/?utm_source=GNW

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by priority of automotive safety among customers, large number of road accidents and road rage, and steady growth of advanced-driver assistance systems (ADAS) market creating demand for camera modules.

The automotive camera market analysis includes the type and vehicle segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive camera market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Viewing and sensing camera

• Viewing only



By Vehicle

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of wide-angle camera technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of advanced night vision automotive cameras and the integration of camera system with other automotive technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive camera market covers the following areas:

• Automotive camera market sizing

• Automotive camera market forecast

• Automotive camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive camera market vendors that include ASMPT Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stellantis NV, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and Veoneer Inc. Also, the automotive camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01084308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________