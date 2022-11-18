The Rolling Stock Market is expected to grow by $3.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273550/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rolling stock market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of new railway projects, growing investment in urban rail transit, and growing urbanization and the emerging PPP model.

The rolling stock market in Europe analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The rolling stock market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Freight cars

• Passenger transit vehicles

• Locomotives



By Geographical Landscape

• Western Europe

• Central and Eastern Europe



This study identifies the development of battery-electric locomotives as one of the prime reasons driving the rolling stock market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, digital transformation in the railway industry and innovations in locomotive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rolling stock market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Rolling stock market sizing

• Rolling stock market forecast

• Rolling stock market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rolling stock market vendors in Europe that include ALSTOM SA, Bombardier Inc., Bozankaya AS, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., HeiterBlick GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, MODERTRANS POZNAN Sp. z.o.o., PJSC KRYUKOVSKY RAILWAY CAR BUILDING WORKS, Proact IT Group AB, Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo SA, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., UWC RPC PJSC, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. Also, the rolling stock market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

