The Corporate Training Market is expected to grow by $1.21 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period

Our report on the corporate training market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms, and rising emphasis on personalization in corporate training.

The corporate training market in US analysis includes the product, end-user, and method segments.



The corporate training market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Technical courses

• Non-technical courses



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• IT

• Others



By Method

• Blended learning

• Offline learning

• Online learning



This study identifies the emergence of IoT and wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of microlearning and the growing prominence of gamification will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market vendors in US that include Adobe Inc., Benesse Holdings Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., edX LLC., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Learning Tree International Inc., Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd, Skillsoft Corp., Stride Inc., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Also, the corporate training market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

