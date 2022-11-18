English French

New appointment to the Board of Directors and proposed appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer of EDF

The Board of Directors, which met on 18 November 2022 under the chairmanship of Jean-Bernard Lévy, has decided to co-opt Luc Rémont as a board member, replacing François Delattre for the remainder of the latter’s term of office, namely, until the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will meet to approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. This appointment will be submitted to approval at the next Ordinary General Meeting of EDF shareholders.

Pursuant to article 19 of Ordinance No. 2014-948 dated 20 August 2014 and article 13 of the Constitution, the Board of Directors, having noted the favourable opinion of the relevant committees of the French Parliament and Senate on 26 October 2022, has also decided to recommend to the President of the French Republic the appointment of Luc Rémont as Chief Executive Officer of EDF.

Until now, Luc Rémont was Executive Vice President, International Operations, and a Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric. A graduate of the École Polytechnique and holding an engineering degree from the École Nationale Supérieure des Techniques Avancées (Ensta), he began his career in 1993 as an engineer at the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA). In 1996, he joined the French Ministry for Economy, Finance and Industry, holding several positions in the Treasury Department. He then became technical advisor responsible for government shareholdings, and deputy chief of staff at the Ministry of Finance from 2002 to 2007. In 2007, he joined the bank Merrill Lynch, and moved to Schneider Electric in 2014.

