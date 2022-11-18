The Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market is expected to grow by $ 2.5 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.13% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142648/?utm_source=GNW

5 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the advanced distribution management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency, rapid adoption of smart grid technology, and strict regulations by governments to reduce carbon emissions.

The advanced distribution management system market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The advanced distribution management system market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Analytics

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of DERMS and ADMS as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced distribution management system market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of smart devices and applications by utility companies and the use of computing power for digital transformation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the advanced distribution management system market covers the following areas:

• Advanced distribution management system market sizing

• Advanced distribution management system market forecast

• Advanced distribution management system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced distribution management system market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advanced Control Systems LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., DNV Group AS, Emerson Electric Co., ETAP Operation Technology Inc., GridBright Inc., Hubbell Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Landis Gyr AG, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Survalent Technology Corp., The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerai, General Electric Co, Xylem Inc., and Hexagon AB. Also, the advanced distribution management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

