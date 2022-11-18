The Global Rum Market is expected to grow by 86.22 mn L during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.49% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rum Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112438/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for premium varieties of rum, growing online sales of rum, and the increasing number of flavored rum launches.

The rum market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The rum market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• On trade

• Off trade



By Product

• Gold and dark rum

• White rum

• Spiced rum



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in inorganic growth as one of the prime reasons driving the rum market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for rum cocktails and growing demand from millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the rum market covers the following areas:

• Rum market sizing

• Rum market forecast

• Rum market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rum market vendors that include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Atom Brands, Bacardi Martini BV, Cayman Spirits Co, Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, LT Group Inc., Lyon Distilling Co, Maine Craft Distilling LLC, Mohan Meakin Pvt Ltd, Nova Scotia Spirit Co, Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Edrington Group Ltd., Tobacco Barn Distillery LLC, Westerhall Estate, William Grant and Sons Ltd, and Demerara Distillers Ltd. Also, the rum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

