The Global Adult Diaper Market is expected to grow by $4.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period

Our report on the adult diaper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness and adoption in developing regions, growth in the elderly population and an increase in the number of patients with incontinence, and product innovations.

The adult diaper market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and gender segments and geographic landscape.



The adult diaper market is segmented as below:

By Product

• adult diaper pads

• adult diaper pants

• others



By Distribution Channel

• offline

• online



By Gender

• Female

• Male



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in online retail for personal hygiene products as one of the prime reasons driving the adult diaper market growth during the next few years. Also, growing M&A activity and growing innovative product offerings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the adult diaper market covers the following areas:

• Adult diaper market sizing

• Adult diaper market forecast

• Adult diaper market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adult diaper market vendors that include AdvaCare Pharma, BonBon Products, Daio Paper Corp., Domtar Corp., DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp, Kimberly Clark Corp., Medline Industries LP, Mother and Baby Care Inc., Nasibdar Sons, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Paul Hartmann AG, Principle Business Enterprises Inc., TATARIA HYGIENE, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Also, the adult diaper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

